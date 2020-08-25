Miles Taylor, other former and current admin officials form anti-Trump group

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — A group of former U.S. officials, advisers and conservatives organized by people who worked in the current administration has formed against President Donald Trump.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, on Monday night confirmed the creation of the group to NBC News, which is called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, or REPAIR.

At least two senior officials currently serving in the Trump administration are joining the group, “anonymously at least at the outset,” Taylor said, predicting that will “irk” the president.

“We’ll have a broad group of Republicans focused on denying Trump a second term, and most importantly, planning for a post-Trump GOP and America,” he said.

The group's website says, “Now is the time to speak up, before it’s too late," and adds that it's “calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party. We believe America’s comeback starts this November — with a return to our founding principles.”

Taylor formally endorsed Joe Biden for president last week and said what he witnessed under the current administration was “terrifying.”

This comes after more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress, including former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, expressed support for Biden for president Monday, shortly before the Republican National Convention kicked off.

More than 70 former national security officials from the last several Republican administrations and other GOP officials endorsed Biden for president last week.