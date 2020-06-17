'Mr. President, wake up': Emboldened Biden trashes Trump's pandemic response

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joe Biden on Wednesday unloaded on President Donald Trump, bashing his response to the coronavirus pandemic as an example of failed leadership that amounts to “flat out surrendering” the fight against the disease.

“Mr. President, wake up. Get to work,” Biden said at an in-person campaign event in Darby, Pa., just outside Philadelphia. “There’s so much more to be done.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee’s specific sleep-themed dig at Trump was a counterpunch similar to the president's preferred insulting nickname for Biden: “Sleepy Joe."

Biden’s remarks to a small group of socially distant reporters and local lawmakers at an indoor hall, had been billed as a speech that would focus on how to safely reopen the U.S. economy amid the pandemic.

And while a placard affixed in front of his lectern read, “Reopen Right: Safer and Stronger,” the former vice president instead used the entirety of his speech to shred the Trump administration’s pandemic response.

“He exercises no leadership, he takes no responsibility … and now he’s just flat out surrendering the fight,” said Biden, who also trashed Trump’s claim that the U.S. is seeing more COVID-19 cases only because it is doing more testing as “absurd” and “tragic.”

Public health experts say those spikes in cases are due to states reopening and people relaxing their social distancing protocols.

At another point, Biden said, “Donald Trump’s failure to fight the coronavirus with the same focus and fire he uses to troll his enemies on Twitter is costing lives.”

“Just like he couldn't wish COVID away in March, just like he couldn't tweet it away in April;, he can’t ignore it away in June,” the presumptive nominee railed.

“It may be good enough for Donald Trump, but it will never ever be acceptable if I am your president,” he said.

Biden's criticism of Trump’s pandemic response was some of his harshest to date on the topic, although the former vice president has steadily upped his attention to the issue in recent weeks, holding an increasing number of public events to rip the president.

The Darby event marked his second stop of the day in Pennsylvania. Earlier, Biden sat down for about 30 minutes with local business owners in nearby Yeadon, Pa., to discuss how the pandemic has affected their businesses.