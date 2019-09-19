Breaking News Emails
MSNBC will moderate and livestream a gun safety forum next month in Las Vegas that will be attended by the 10 Democratic presidential candidates who participated in the September primary debate, organizers announced Thursday.
"MSNBC Live" anchor Craig Melvin will moderate the Oct. 2 "2020 Gun Safety Forum," which was announced by gun control activist groups March For Our Lives and Giffords. It will take place one day after the second anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting that left nearly 60 people dead at a Las Vegas concert. It was the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
"We are excited to announce that MSNBC will join both March For Our Lives and Giffords to broadcast live the 2020 Gun Safety Forum, so that presidential candidates can share what we hope are bold, ambitious comprehensive plans to address America’s gun violence crisis," said Bria Smith, a March For Our Lives board member.
The event also comes as Congress debates gun control legislation in the aftermath of August mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left dozens dead.
Scheduled to take part in the forum are: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and businessman Andrew Yang.
The forum will be livestreamed on NBC News Now and featured on MSNBC.