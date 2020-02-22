NBC entrance poll: Nevada's Democratic electorate the most diverse yet

LAS VEGAS — One in three Nevada Democratic caucus-goers are people of color, according to early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll, making it the most racially diverse electorate of the 2020 presidential nominating contest so far.
A total of 66 percent of voters are white, 17 percent are Latino, and 10 percent are black, the entrance poll found. By contrast, Iowa's Democratic electorate was 91 percent white and New Hampshire's was 89 percent white.
Nevada's electorate, based on the early survey, looks more like the Democratic Party nationally. In the 2018 election, 41 percent of voters who backed Democratic candidates for Congress were people of color.
The early NBC News Entrance Poll found Sanders with a significant lead in the initial preference vote, fueled by young voters, liberals and Hispanics. He was winning two-thirds of voters aged 17 to 29, 53 percent of "very liberal" voters and 51 percent of Hispanics.