NBC News Exit Poll: Fewer than half of voters approve of Trump's job performance

Fewer than half of Americans casting ballots in the 2020 presidential election — 47 percent — approve of President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to early data from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters.

Fifty-two percent of voters disapprove of his performance as president, according to the exit poll data.

Trump elicited strong sentiments in both directions. A third of voters expressed strong approval of Trump’s presidency, while about 4 in 10 voters said they strongly disapproved.

Trump's approval rating in the early results is slightly higher than it was in the final NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which was conducted Oct. 29-31 and found 45 percent of registered voters approved of his performance.

Trump's approval rating has been below 50 percent in most public polls of Americans, with the exception of the first few months of his term.

And voters said they made up their minds early, with just 4 percent saying they waited until the week before Election Day to decide on their presidential candidate, according to the exit poll. That’s a substantially smaller share than those who waited until the last minute to decide in 2016, when some 13 percent of the electorate said they waited until the final week to decide on their vote.

Most voters — 74 percent — say they made up their mind before the campaign began in earnest on Labor Day. The remainder said they decided sometime in September or October, according to the exit poll.

Read more on our exit poll methodology, and how we’re counting early voters.

This year, the few voters who waited until the last week broke for Trump against his rival Joe Biden, 54 percent to 36 percent. Trump won late deciders more narrowly in 2016, garnering 45 percent to Hillary Clinton’s 42 percent.

When it comes to the issues, about a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue to their vote, according to the early data.

Racial injustice was the most important issue for 21 percent of voters, while another 18 percent said the coronavirus outbreak was their top issue.

When it comes to the pandemic, voters said they think Biden is the best candidate to better handle the crisis.

Fifty-three percent of voters nationwide say Biden would better manage the virus; 42 percent of voters say Trump would do a better job, according to early results.

The Trump administration has faced significant criticism over the president’s handling of the virus, and he has sparred with public officials in recent days as case counts spike across the country.

But as the U.S economy strives to recover from record job losses and an economic downturn this year, Trump and Biden are more competitive among voters on the economy: Forty-nine percent of voters say Biden would better handle the economy, while a nearly identical share (48 percent) say Trump would do a better job.

As U.S. coronavirus infections topped 9 million confirmed cases this weekend, many voters across the country casting ballots in the 2020 presidential contest say efforts to contain the pandemic are not going very well.

Fifty-one percent of voters nationwide say containment efforts are going badly, according to the results — including 35 percent who say they are going very badly.

Trump and Biden voters are divided on the most pressing issues, though.

Biden voters are significantly more likely than Trump’s voters to point to racial inequality and the coronavirus as important issues. Trump voters, for their part, are more likely to point to the economy and crime and safety.

As the country absorbs the economic hit delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, about half of Americans voting in the 2020 presidential election rate the U.S. economy negatively, according to the results.

But only a slim share of voters say their own household finances are worse today than they were when Trump took office four years ago.

When asked to assess the condition of the nation’s economy, half of voters said the economy is either "not so good" or "poor."

The remainder of voters are more optimistic: Forty-eight percent say the economy is currently either "excellent" or "good" — better numbers for the economy than in 2016, when roughly 6 in 10 voters gave it a negative rating.