NBC News to hold town hall with Joe Biden in Miami

The event will be hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt two days before the vice presidential debate.
Image: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks and holds a roundtable discussion with veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks with veterans in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2020.Leah Millis / Reuters
By Dareh Gregorian

NBC News will hold a town hall event with Joe Biden in Miami next week, the network announced Tuesday.

The town hall will be hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, and will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday — two days before the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.

The one-hour town hall will also air across MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News NOW and will be available in Spanish on Telemundo's digital platforms.

The event will be held outside at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.

NBC News said it has also offered to host a similar town hall event with President Donald Trump.

