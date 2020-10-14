NBC News to host town hall with Trump on Thursday

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday, the network announced on Wednesday.

The town hall, moderated by "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie, will take place on the same evening — and at the same time — that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Trump and Biden were supposed to hold their second debate on Thursday night but it will instead take place on Oct. 22. Trump pulled out of the Thursday debate after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually.

During the one-hour town hall at 8:00 p.m. ET, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters.

It will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.

NBC News said it has received a statement by Dr. Clifford Lane, Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health, indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump's recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed by NIH on Tuesday, and have concluded "with a high degree of confidence" that the president is "not shedding infectious virus."

Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially distanced and required to wear face masks, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check prior to entering the outdoor venue. Every NBC News staffer will be tested on site in Miami.