Graphic: Live-tracking candidate attacks during the ninth Democratic debate

NBC News is tracking which candidates are attacked the most, and the least, and by whom.

By Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

All eyes on Mike.

Bloomberg, who qualified one day ago, debuts on the debate stage tonight with poll numbers that place him firmly in the tier of candidates trailing front-runner Bernie Sanders.

Will the other candidates on the stage be gunning for Bloomberg, for Sanders, or for someone else? Follow along with the NBC News attack tracker, which will track candidate attacks on one another throughout the debate, as well as candidate attacks on President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the ultra-wealthy and Wall Street. Follow along below.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.