Democratic presidential hopefuls U.S. author and writer Marianne Williamson, former Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper, US attorney and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, former US Vice President Joseph R. Biden, US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders, US Senator for California Kamala Harris, US Senator for New York Kirsten Gillibrand, US Senator for Colorado Michael Bennet, US Representative for California's 15th congressional district Eric Swalwell, participate in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on June 27, 2019.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images