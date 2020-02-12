The New Hampshire primary is in the books, and Bernie Sanders was the biggest winner of the night, claiming a narrow victory over Pete Buttigieg.
According to the latest numbers, Sanders leads Buttigieg 25.8 percent to 24.5 percent, with 98 percent of the vote in.
Sanders won in all parts of the state Tuesday night. An NBC News analysis of the returns shows he racked up wins in New Hampshire’s three biggest cities, Manchester, Nashua and Concord, and in the state’s smallest townships. A township — there are 239 in New Hampshire — is an area smaller than a county and larger than a precinct. Sanders also took many townships by greater margins than Buttigieg did in the places he won.
This was a primary marked by the highest Democratic turnout in 12 years in addition to a higher-than-usual number of votes cast on the Republican side. In the two previous New Hampshire party primaries for incumbent presidents, neither primary mustered more than 70,000 votes cast.