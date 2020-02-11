Live New Hampshire primary 2020 results: Democrats make final push

All eyes are on the New Hampshire contest after last week's tumultuous Iowa caucuses.
Image: The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020.
The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.

All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.

Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.

Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:

