Live New Hampshire primary 2020 results: Democrats make final push

Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
- Iowa chaos raises New Hampshire stakes and reshapes Democratic contest.
- Candidates set for last-ditch pitch to voters as crucial New Hampshire vote nears.
- Warren ramps up Buttigieg hits ahead of New Hampshire vote.
- Biden, struggling in New Hampshire, looks to avoid a knock-out punch.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.