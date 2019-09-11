Breaking News Emails
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Polls have closed in the congressional special election on Tuesday in North Carolina that is being viewed as both the last bit of unresolved business from the 2018 midterm elections and the first indication of how voters are feeling about President Donald Trump and the 2020 race.
Results showed Democrat Dan McCready with 52.9 percent, or 50,248 votes, and Republican Dan Bishop with 46.5 percent, or 44,188 votes, with just over 25 percent of the vote in.
NBC News says the race is too close to call.
The contest will test the president's political capital, and Trump rallied in Fayetteville on Monday to boost Bishop in what should be a safe GOP district. "Tomorrow is your chance to send a clear message to the America-hating left," Trump said.
Nearly 82,000 residents of the district voted early and if historical patterns hold, that will be roughly half the total number of ballots cast.
Trump also tweeted his endorsement and donated the maximum $2,000 to Bishop's campaign, but at the same time the president and his allies have downplayed the significance of the race on Trump's own re-election prospects in 2020.
Still, every one of the dozen voters who spoke with NBC News in Indian Trail, a suburb of Charlotte, said the president was a factor in their decision.
"I recently changed my affiliation from Republican," said Dawn Leavesley. "Dan McCready promises to vote for the people, not for party, and even though I don't necessarily agree with either party on different things, I believe that he's the best man for the job."
Trump easily carried the Republican-leaning 9th Congressional District, which includes parts of Charlotte and Fayetteville and large swath of suburban and rural territory in between.
But McCready has made the contest competitive thanks to a head start, the national undercurrent of blowback against Trump, and a second chance after the 2018 election result was thrown out in an illegal absentee ballot scandal.
In that earlier race, GOP nominee Mark Harris led McCready by 905 votes, but was never given a seat in Congress after allegations emerged that a consultant working for him had improperly handled absentee ballots.
A new election was ordered and Republicans chose a different nominee for the do-over: Bishop, a state senator who backed the state's controversial "bathroom bill," which prohibited transgender people from using the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.
Both parties have worked hard to contest the race, with Republicans aware that losing the seat would require them to win one extra one — 20 instead of 19 — to reclaim the House majority in 2020.
Bishop and GOP outside groups also have been field-testing the kinds of attacks they may use against other Democrats next year, especially on immigration.
"My opponent represents the Nancy Pelosi choice and the Elizabeth Warren choice toward Green New Deal, sanctuary cities, which she is specifically in favor of. And ultimately socialism. More government domination of everything. That's the choice voters have," Bishop said on Fox News.
That argument worked for Richard Swindler, who said he wants his representative in Congress to have the president's back.
"I know that the other Dan (McCready) would have sided with Pelosi and that gang and Dan (Bishop) will probably side with Trump and his gang, and I believe that's the right side of the fence to be on," Swindler said.
Democrats hope a win in the traditionally Republican suburbs here will not only help protect their majority, but energize the party heading into next year's presidential election.
McCready, a solar energy entrepreneur and former marine, is running as a moderate who will "put country over party" and focus on local issues in a district that hasn't sent a Democrat to Congress since 1963.
"They're running against a United States Marine," McCready told NBC News. "They're running against a capitalist who has built a business from scratch and helped create 700 jobs all across North Carolina. We are going to continue to spread our message of working together to lower health care costs, to take on prescription drug costs, to take on the big pharmaceutical companies, to strengthen our public schools, and to work together."
In a second special election in North Carolina on Tuesday, Republican Greg Murphy easily defeated against Democrat Allen Thomas, according to an NBC News projection. The district's former incumbent, GOP Rep. Walter Jones, died this year. Trump carried this district easily in 2016.
Alex Seitz-Wald reported from Washington, and Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from North Carolina.