'Nothing but speculation and conjecture': Judge swats down GOP lawsuit to decertify Biden's Michigan win

A federal judge in Michigan on Monday denied a Republican effort to undo the certification of President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state and rejected every aspect of the case, one of the lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump supporter Sidney Powell.

The allegations of fraud were based on “nothing but speculation and conjecture,” U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker said. She added that the closest the lawsuit got to alleging that ballots cast for Trump were changed by the voting machinery to votes for Biden is this statement in an affidavit: “I believe some of these workers were changing votes that had been cast for Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.”

But the judge said “a belief is not evidence” and falls short of the kind of allegation necessary to support the motion to undo certification. The claims amounted to “an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation that such alterations were possible,” she said.

Parker was also harshly critical of the plaintiffs — Trump presidential electors — for waiting so long to file their lawsuit.

“This ship has sailed,” she said, adding that the lawsuit was “moot well before it was filed on November 25.”

The electors could have taken advantage of the procedures spelled out in state law to challenge an election or allege misconduct or a failure of vote-counting systems, the judge said, “Yet they sat back and did nothing."

Not only that, but the electors failed to make a case that their claim of vote dilution (that the impact of their votes was watered down by counting improper ballots) would be redressed by having a federal judge decertify the results, Parker said.

“The harm of having one’s vote invalidated or diluted is not remedied by denying millions of others their right to vote,” she said.

Trump and other Republicans have filed dozens of lawsuits across the country in an attempt to contest the election results. Most of them have been shot down or withdrawn