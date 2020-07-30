Obama, eulogizing John Lewis, takes aim at Trump over voting rights, protest response

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama delivered sharp criticism of his successor Thursday as he eulogized the late Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement and steadfast advocate for voting rights.

Delivering the eulogy at Lewis' funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, Obama slammed the actions of President Donald Trump without addressing him by name.

The 44th president said that Americans must be “vigilant against the darker currents of this country’s history.”

“Today, we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama said.

“George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” he said, prompting a standing ovation.

"We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting,” he continued, a clear reference to Trump and his efforts to discourage mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama said that this is being done “by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities, and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision — even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that's got to be dependent on mail-in ballots so that people don't get sick.”