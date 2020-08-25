'Obvious lie after obvious lie': Biden campaign blasts RNC as 'incoherent charade'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic nominee shared media fact checks about the GOP convention on health care, crime and COVID-19.

"Last night's incoherent charade was sad, underwhelming, and devoid of vision to the point that it bordered on self parody," the campaign said in a statement that pointed to myriad fact checks by news organizations debunking claims regarding health care, crime and the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP convention was intended to showcase ordinary Americans who praised President Donald Trump's actions and party luminaries who painted a dark and dystopian portrait of the country under Democratic governance, some of it disconnected from Biden's policy platform.

Biden's campaign said the speeches amounted to "obvious lie after obvious lie."

While Trump and his campaign hosted events throughout the Democratic convention, Biden has not publicized any in-person or virtual event he has taken part in this week, other than a joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris on ABC News over the weekend.

But his campaign has not held back online. Biden's opposition researcher Megan Apper tweeted on Monday night: "I can't believe that there is 3 more nights of this shit."

Biden's aim has been to present himself as a competent and widely acceptable alternative to the president, who is trailing the Democrat in national and swing state polls.