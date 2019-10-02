Democratic presidential hopefuls Senator of Minnesota Amy Klobuchar, Senator of New Jersey Cory Booker, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, Senator of California Kamala Harris, Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Former Representative of Texas Beto O'Rourke and former housing secretary Julian Castro stand onstage ahead of the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision at Texas Southern University in Houston, on Sept. 12, 2019.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images file