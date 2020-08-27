'Overrun by angry mobs': S.D. Gov. Noem calls out Democratic-run cities

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opened Night 3 of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday by charging that America's "founding principles are under attack," and declaring that "Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs."

"The violence is rampant. There's looting, chaos, destruction and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can't — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves," Noem said in her address.

Noem spoke after a pro-police 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot seven times in the back and may be partially paralyzed.

Noem cited several specific cities in her remarks — Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., and New York — but violent crime is up in cities around the country, including ones run by Republicans.

Noem warned of more unrest if Trump isn't re-elected.

"It took 244 years to build this great nation — flaws and all — but we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters," she said.