'Life and death betrayal': Biden, Democrats shred Trump over Woodward book pandemic revelations

Joe Biden and other top Democrats on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump over comments he made about the coronavirus to journalist Bob Woodward for an upcoming book, including the president's acknowledgment that he "wanted to always play it down," even though he knew it was "deadly."

"It was a life and death betrayal of the American people," Biden said about the revelations during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan. "It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty, a disgrace."

"He knew how deadly it was. He knew and purposely played it down," Biden added. "Worse, he lied."

Trump in a February interview with Woodward acknowledged the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledged in a March interview his public downplaying of the threat, according to an account of Woodward's new book.

"I wanted to always play it down. I don't want to create a panic," Trump said in a March 19 call with Woodward, according to an audio clip posted on The Washington Post's website. The newspaper obtained a copy of his book "Rage," which is scheduled to be released next week. Trump was briefed on the virus in January, according to Woodward.

"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward in a Feb. 7 phone call.

Saying that Trump "knowingly and willingly lied" about the threat the pandemic posed, Biden said Trump's remarks show that he "is unfit for this job."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that those, and other, revelations suggested Trump "was not on the level" and urged his own family, as well as the Republican Party, to stage "some kind of intervention" with him.

"The fact is that the coronavirus and the threat that it was is a reality. A president should face that reality. The way to avoid a panic is to show leadership, to say, 'This is what the challenge is, we're going to use the best scientific evidence that is available to us to contain it, we are going to make sure that we can stop the spread of it.' That is what stops a panic, not ignoring it," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the revelation shows that Trump "didn't know how to cope with a challenge to our country" and proved he possessed "disdain and denial for science, which has the answers. He could have contained this early on."

"What he said about the virus early on, he understood better than he let on, when he was calling it a hoax, his delay, distortion and denial about the threat is responsible for many of the deaths and infections that we have today, not all of them, but many of them, could have been prevented," Pelosi said.

Several other Democrats in Congress fumed over the president's remarks later Wednesday.

Rep. Ted Lieu of California said that Trump's actions amounted to a "dereliction of duty" and "reckless homicide."

Having read more of the excerpts in the Woodward book where @realDonaldTrump is on tape, I’ve concluded this is not just dereliction of duty by @POTUS. Trump repeatedly lied to the American people and that resulted in preventable deaths.



This is reckless homicide.#TrumpKnew https://t.co/c7SziWD3CK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2020

Trump "knew that COVID-19 was a deadly virus and misled the American people," tweeted Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, adding that "he is literally killing us."

"The president intentionally chose to downplay #COVID19 and how deadly it would be," Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, said in a tweet. "The damage this caused to millions of lives, particularly those who lost loved ones or their lives, is colossal and for so many, irreparable."

"As Trump played it down, cases went UP, deaths went UP, unemployment went UP, evictions went UP, the number of uninsured went UP, the number of families at food banks went UP, and the number of businesses closing permanently went UP," tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington. "His inaction led to devastation."

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of the Biden campaign’s coronavirus pandemic task force, also ripped Trump, telling MSNBC that "keeping America great is not ignoring catastrophic threats."

According to The Post, the book also quotes Jim Mattis, Trump’s former defense secretary, and Dan Coats, Trump’s former director of national intelligence, as being harshly critical of the president.

"That's very interesting, especially in light of the fact that the Republicans in Congress do nothing, do nothing to temper the bad policy that springs from that person," Pelosi said about the reported remarks. "You would think that the family or the Republicans would have some kind of intervention. Clearly the behavior of the president is not on the level."