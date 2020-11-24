Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday for President-elect Joe Biden, solidifying Biden’s victory and dealing yet another blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to block the results.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the results Tuesday morning and "as required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Pennsylvania’s certification comes as the Trump campaign pursues a long-shot legal strategy in the state claiming widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots and other issues.

Pennsylvania had been expected to certify its election results Monday, but a few counties in the state reported delays.

Pennsylvania’s certification on Tuesday is the latest indication that Trump’s efforts to hold onto the presidency are waning. More than a dozen states have already certified their results, including Michigan for Biden on Monday. The Trump administration on Monday formally authorized the presidential transition process, giving Biden access to millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources to begin his transition to power.

Trump and his Republican allies have filed over 30 lawsuits across the country to contest the results, the vast majority of which have been dismissed, denied, settled or withdrawn.

Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all states won by Biden, are also expected to certify their results on Tuesday. Indiana and North Carolina, where Trump won, are also scheduled to certify on Tuesday.

All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.