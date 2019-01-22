Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Allan Smith

Freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York isn't even old enough to run for president, yet nearly three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults would consider voting for her if she could.

A new Axios/Survey Monkey poll shows that 74 percent of Democrats and those who lean toward the party would consider voting for her if she were able to run. As is, the Constitution prevents anyone under the age of 35 from serving as president.

Ocasio-Cortez is 29.

Additionally, the poll found that 17 percent of those adults said they would "definitely" vote for her if she could run.

The youngest member of Congress — who has become a viral sensation on social media — even garners interest among segments of the Republican population. The survey found that 30 percent of Republicans ages 18 to 34 would consider voting for Ocasio-Cortez, while 28 percent of non-white Republicans would consider casting a ballot for the New York City congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez has promoted a set of progressive policies, such as a "Green New Deal" to address both climate change and economic inequality and a "Medicare for all" health care system. Following President Donald Trump's address to the nation on his immigration proposals to end the partial government shutdown, Ocasio-Cortez delivered an impassioned response on MSNBC in which she called the president's positions "anti-American."

The survey polled 2,277 U.S. adults and was conducted between Jan. 16 and 18. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.