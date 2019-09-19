Breaking News Emails
A candidate forum focused on climate change kicked off Thursday, with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., taking the stage first to discuss an issue that has become a defining one for Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.
In total, 12 presidential candidates — 11 vying for the Democratic nomination and one Republican mounting a primary challenge President Donald Trump — will pitch their environmental plans during the two-day, town-hall style event taking place at Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service in Washington. The forum, which is hosted by MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi, comes amid a week-long series of climate coverage from NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo and NBC News digital.
Activists, lawmakers and presidential candidates such as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who ended his campaign last month, have pushed the Democratic National Committee to hold a climate-specific primary debate. So far, the DNC has not agreed to do so as some pressure builds for candidates to zero-in on the issue. CNN hosted a similar climate event earlier this month.
Hayes and Velshi will interview the participating candidates and take questions from the audience. Bennet will be followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.