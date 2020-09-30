Presidential debate organizers promise format changes after Tuesday night chaos

WASHINGTON — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it is considering format changes for remaining debates after President Donald Trump repeatedly disregarded the rules, resulting in a chaotic debate that lacked in substantive policy conversation.

"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said in a statement. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."

The CPD works with both candidates ahead of the debates to arrive at an agreed-upon set of rules. Changing the structure of the debates last-minute is highly unusual and a testament to just how out of control Tuesday night's event was.

Immediately following Tuesday's debate — which was described by one TV host as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck" — political observers began to discuss whether it was even worth it for either candidate to participate in future debates. Some suggested that the only way to have a productive debate would be to cut off the mics of the candidates when they step out of line.

Moments before the CPD released their statement, Democratic nominee Joe Biden told reporters at a campaign stop in Ohio that he hoped the future debates would be organized differently.

"Well, you know, he not only attacked me constantly and my family, but he attacked the moderator," Biden said of Trump.

"I just hope there's a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption. I'm not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate."

It is unclear exactly what changes the CPD will propose.

Tuesday's moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace, was criticized by some for struggling to rein in the pandemonium, but the CPD thanked Wallace for his work.

"The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates," they said.

The CPD divided the first debate into six 15-minute segments, each touching on a different topic. Wallace began each segment with an opening question and the candidates were given two minutes to answer with the opportunity to then respond to each other.

Trump frequently cut into Biden's two minutes, derailing the debate and causing an incensed Biden to ask the president, "Will you shut up, man?"

As is tradition with the presidential debates, Wallace was not supposed to act as a fact-checker. That proved to be challenging after Trump used the debate platform to spread misinformation about a wide range of topics, including voting and election security.

Ahead of the first debate, some Democrats and media watchers warned that the traditional moderating methods might not be sufficient given Trump’s penchant for spreading misinformation.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., co-chair of the CPD, pushed back on the idea that the commission would need to rethink their structure.

"The Commission's function is to put on television before the people of the United States with the two candidates. They will act as they’re going to act. We have no control over that. And it is for [voters] to make judgement based upon what they have seen," Fahrenkopf said.

The CPD is a nonpartisan organization founded in 1987 tasked with running general election presidential and vice presidential debates. Tuesday marked the 31st debate the CPD has hosted.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will meet next Wednesday for the only vice presidential debate of the election cycle.

The next presidential debate between Trump and Biden is on Oct. 15 in Miami, and it is currently supposed to be a town hall format. They are scheduled to go head to head in the final presidential debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville.