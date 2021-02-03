Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood under investigation for potential voter fraud in Georgia

Lin Wood, one of the loudest defenders of former President Donald Trump's baseless attempts to overturn his election defeat, is under investigation by Georgia officials for potential voter fraud.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office confirmed to NBC News in a statement on Tuesday after Wood, an Atlanta attorney, claimed in a separate news report regarding his law license being potentially revoked that he had been living in South Carolina for several months.

"The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months," The secretary of state's office said in an emailed statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

The office, said under Georgia state law, "If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state."

Wood told WSB-TV in Atlanta, which was the first to report the probe, that he has been a Georgia resident since 1955 but changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday. However, he told a reporter with the station in an email, “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”

Wood has continued to push numerous, baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent, which led to his Twitter account being suspended and The State Bar of Georgia investigating two complaints filed against him and ordering him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Wood could not be reached for comment.