Protesters gather outside the White House as Trump speaks to GOP convention

Demonstrators rallied in Black Lives Matter Plaza as the president accepted the Republican nomination on the South Lawn.
Image: US-POLITICS-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-PROTEST
Demonstrators rally in Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's acceptance of the Republican nomination.Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images

By Dareh Gregorian

Hundreds of protesters — some wielding air horns and whistles — gathered outside the White House on Thursday night as President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination on the South Lawn.

The demonstration followed calls on social media for protesters to try disrupt the president's outdoor speech by making lots of noise. Federal officials erected extra fencing around the White House this week apparently to keep protesters farther away.

Reporters at the protest site described the mood as festive ahead of the speech and said there was a police presence but no sign of a large federal response.

Reporters on the South Lawn said they could hear police sirens, but they described the protesters as only faintly audible. That began to change after Ivanka Trump took the stage to introduce her father — attendees could hear some of the horns and music being blasted by demonstrators.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, some protesters were spray-painting "defund the police" on the street.

The demonstration followed protests around the country over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He is paralyzed from the waist down, his father said.

Trump's niece: Dangerous White House audience helps Trump pretend 2020 never happened

Aug. 28, 202001:48

A peaceful demonstration outside the White House after the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, was brought to a violent end when federal forces used tear gas and physical force to force the protesters away from the White House. After they were cleared out, Trump crossed the emptied street for a photo opportunity outside a church that had been vandalized the night before.

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.