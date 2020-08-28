Protesters gather outside the White House as Trump speaks to GOP convention

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hundreds of protesters — some wielding air horns and whistles — gathered outside the White House on Thursday night as President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination on the South Lawn.

The demonstration followed calls on social media for protesters to try disrupt the president's outdoor speech by making lots of noise. Federal officials erected extra fencing around the White House this week apparently to keep protesters farther away.

Reporters at the protest site described the mood as festive ahead of the speech and said there was a police presence but no sign of a large federal response.

Mike protests near the White House. He tells me, “Kaepernick took a courageous stand to protest police murders and police terror. He inspired me to get politically active and as soon I could, I ordered this $150 jersey. I wore it to show not all white men are racist.” pic.twitter.com/xvLOlgAP0E — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) August 27, 2020

Reporters on the South Lawn said they could hear police sirens, but they described the protesters as only faintly audible. That began to change after Ivanka Trump took the stage to introduce her father — attendees could hear some of the horns and music being blasted by demonstrators.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, some protesters were spray-painting "defund the police" on the street.

The demonstration followed protests around the country over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He is paralyzed from the waist down, his father said.

A peaceful demonstration outside the White House after the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, was brought to a violent end when federal forces used tear gas and physical force to force the protesters away from the White House. After they were cleared out, Trump crossed the emptied street for a photo opportunity outside a church that had been vandalized the night before.