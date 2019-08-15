Breaking News Emails

By Liz Johnstone and Jeremia Kimelman

First it was challengers “taking a look at,” “thinking about” and “not ruling out” a White House bid. Now the field of people who want President Donald Trump's job isn't growing like it once was, and may be at the start of its inevitable shrinkage.

Here’s a timeline of the Democratic presidential candidate field, with slash marks denoting those who took themselves out of the running.

Follow our 2020 election coverage here.

Image: Liz JohnstoneLiz Johnstone

Liz Johnstone is a politics editor for NBC News. 

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.

Joe Murphy contributed.