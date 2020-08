Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, making history as the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In her speech, she touched on her political beliefs as well as her personal history. Below are her full remarks as prepared for delivery from night three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: