Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak slammed President Donald Trump Sunday night for violating state rules by holding a 2020 campaign rally indoors with thousands of people.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, the Democratic governor said that Trump "is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally" and has "forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic."

"This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves," Sisolak said. "It's also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we've made and could potentially set us back."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The governor said of Trump, "As usual, he doesn't believe the rules apply to him" and accused the president of "reckless and selfish actions."

Trump held his first indoor rally in months in Henderson, Nevada. Aides said that every attendee would have their temperature checked before entering the venue and would be provided with a mask that they were encouraged to wear. They also had access to hand sanitizer. However, like the president's recent rallies, most supporters were not wearing face coverings.

Henderson authorities said in a statement late Sunday that officials warned the event organizer in writing and verbally that they must obey the governor's directives, which include not gathering in groups larger than 50 people, wearing face coverings and social distancing.

In response to criticism the campaign received for holding the indoor rally, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign 2020 communications director, said in a statement, "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the president of the United States."

The president had also held a rally on Saturday on the tarmac of Nevada’s Minden-Tahoe Airport where most people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.