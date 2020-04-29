Rep. Justin Amash explores Libertarian presidential run

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash said Tuesday he has launched a committee that would explore a presidential run under the Libertarian Party.
The independent Michigan congressman is a former Republican who last year left the Republican party and its House Freedom Caucus after becoming disillusioned with "a partisan death spiral" in national politics.
"Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational's nomination for president of the United States," he said on Twitter. "Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people."
In May of 2019 he became a rare Republican voice to allege President Donald Trump's committed impeachable offenses related to the probe of Russian campaign influence in the 2016 election. Trump was eventually acquitted during a Senate trial.
In July, when Amash announced he was leaving the Republican party, Trump called him "one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress."