Rep. Justin Amash explores Libertarian presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., said Tuesday that he has launched a committee that would explore a presidential run under the Libertarian Party.
Amash left the Republican Party and its House Freedom Caucus last year after having become disillusioned with "a partisan death spiral" in national politics.
"Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational's nomination for president of the United States," he said on Twitter. "Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people."
In May 2019, he became a rare Republican voice to allege that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses related to the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election. Trump was acquitted during a Senate trial.
In July, when Amash announced that he was leaving the Republican Party, Trump called him "one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress."
The Trump campaign declined to comment on Amash's announcement.