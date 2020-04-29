Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

Rep. Justin Amash explores Libertarian presidential run

Amash, an independent from Michigan, left the Republican Party in July and before that had called for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Image: Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., near the Capitol on May 23, 2019.
Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., makes his way to the Capitol on May 23, 2019.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call file

By Alex Moe and Dennis Romero

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., said Tuesday that he has launched a committee that would explore a presidential run under the Libertarian Party.

Amash left the Republican Party and its House Freedom Caucus last year after having become disillusioned with "a partisan death spiral" in national politics.

"Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational's nomination for president of the United States," he said on Twitter. "Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people."

In May 2019, he became a rare Republican voice to allege that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses related to the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election. Trump was acquitted during a Senate trial.

In July, when Amash announced that he was leaving the Republican Party, Trump called him "one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress."

The Trump campaign declined to comment on Amash's announcement.

