Republican John Cornyn wins re-election in Texas Senate race, NBC News projects

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas survived a spirited challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar on Tuesday, floating GOP hopes of weathering a potential blue wave from flooding Capitol Hill.

With 63 percent of the vote counted, Cornyn was leading 50.5 percent to Hegar's 47.2 percent.

In addition to conventional campaign issues such as the Supreme Court and the coronavirus, the race was marked by questions over Hegar's tattoos.

The pro-Cornyn super PAC Texans for a Conservative Majority attacked Hegar as too liberal for the state and in an online campaign prominently displayed pictures of his heavily inked right arm.

Hegar fired back, saying she got the tattoos to cover wounds sustained in Afghanistan in 2009 during a search-and-rescue mission.

"You think I'm ashamed of them? They cover my shrapnel wounds from when my helicopter was hot down," tweeted Hegar. "They're a mark of my service to our country. I'm damn proud of them."

Hegar hasn't held elected office, narrowly losing a 2018 House race for a seat just north of Austin.