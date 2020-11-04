Republican John Cornyn wins re-election in Texas Senate race, NBC News projects

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas survived a spirited challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar on Tuesday, floating GOP hopes of weathering a potential blue wave from flooding Capitol Hill.
With 63 percent of the vote counted, Cornyn was leading 50.5 percent to Hegar's 47.2 percent.
In addition to conventional campaign issues such as the Supreme Court and the coronavirus, the race was marked by questions over Hegar's tattoos.
The pro-Cornyn super PAC Texans for a Conservative Majority attacked Hegar as too liberal for the state and in an online campaign prominently displayed pictures of his heavily inked right arm.
Hegar fired back, saying she got the tattoos to cover wounds sustained in Afghanistan in 2009 during a search-and-rescue mission.
"You think I'm ashamed of them? They cover my shrapnel wounds from when my helicopter was hot down," tweeted Hegar. "They're a mark of my service to our country. I'm damn proud of them."
Hegar hasn't held elected office, narrowly losing a 2018 House race for a seat just north of Austin.
The last time Texas elected a Democrat to the Senate was in 1988, and Republicans worked this cycle to extend the state's long red streak in the face of cultural and demographic shifts that have made Texas competitive in a manner unthinkable not too long ago.
In 2014, Cornyn won his third term with 61.5 percent of the vote. And six years earlier, he won a second term with a 54.8 percent.
But Texas has changed in the years since then.
From 2010 and 2018, the non-Hispanic white population fell from 45 percent to 42 percent, while the state's Hispanic residents increased from 38 percent to 40 percent, Census Bureau data showed. Texas' Asian population, another group that's been favorable to Democrats in recent years, went up from 4 percent to 5 percent.
And the growth of more liberal cities like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin have helped make Texas competitive.
For example, President Donald Trump won the state's 38 Electoral College votes in 2016 by a comfortable 9 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. However, even in losing Texas by 807,355 votes, Clinton significantly closed the blue-red gap from 2012 when then-President Barack Obama lost by 1.26 million ballots to Republican Mitt Romney.
Momentum from that 453,824-vote pickup by Clinton carried into Beto O'Rourke's 2018 run against the state's junior senator and conservative lightning rod, Ted Cruz, who escaped with a victory margin of 2.5 percentage points, or 214,921 votes.
Those close calls have fueled the "turn Texas blue" movement that's been mocked publicly by Republicans but quietly feared by GOP operatives.