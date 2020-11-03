Republicans fight for control of Senate as Democrats try to capitalize on anti-Trump vote

WASHINGTON — Control of Congress will be up for grabs on Election Day as the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate seats are decided by voters.

The NBC News Decision Desk will be making projections and NBCNews.com will be publishing regular updates as the results are tallied.

Democratic candidates have largely focused their campaigns on protecting the Affordable Care Act and stepping up efforts to combat the coronavirus. Republicans have largely focused on the economy and preventing a Democratic-controlled Senate that could pursue progressive legislation in tandem with a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Democrats are favored to hold their majority in the House after capturing the chamber in 2018 amid a backlash to President Donald Trump and suburban areas moving away from Republicans.

The fight for the Senate is closer and may take longer to yield a result.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate chamber, and Democrats need a net gain of four seats to capture an outright majority. Of the 35 seats being decided by voters this year, 23 are currently Republican controlled and 12 are Democratic-held seats.

Forecasters expect Democrats to lose one seat in deep-red Alabama. Republicans are also hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan, who is favored.

Five Republicans in competitive races — Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa — are trying to hang on, and their prospects are likeliest to determine which party controls the chamber.

Democrats are also fighting to take control of two seats in Georgia and others in Montana, South Carolina, Kansas, Alaska, Texas and Kentucky.

Alabama

Democrat Sen. Doug Jones surprised political pundits when he won the seat in a special election but now is trying to fend off retired football coach Tommy Tuberville in a deep-red state where the Republican is heavily favored.

Michigan

Michigan is seen as the GOP's only other possible pickup opportunity, where Iraq war veteran John James is trying to unseat Peters, who is the favorite.

Maine

Republican Collins has served in the chamber for 24 years and faces the fight of her political life with a challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon, speaker of the state House.

Collins vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh became a rallying cry for Gideon, who has argued that Collins lost the independence she previously touted.

Colorado

Republican Gardner is the underdog against moderate Democratic ex-governor John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper, who made a failed bid for the Democratic nomination for president, was popular in the state when he left office.

Arizona

Republican McSally, who was appointed to fill the seat after the death of John McCain, faces off against Democratic former astronaut Mark Kelly.

North Carolina

The closely-watched race was roiled by Republican Tillis catching Covid-19 and then his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham getting caught sending romantic text messages to a woman who isn't his wife.

Iowa

Republican Ernst faces Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a neck-and-neck race that could be a bellwether for the majority.

Georgia

Georgia is voting in two Senate races.

Republican Sen. David Perdue faces an unexpectedly competitive challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The second race is a special election, forcing GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler to defend the seat she was appointed to fill earlier last year. Because a winner must take more than 50 percent of the vote, the race is expected to head to a runoff. Other candidates include Republican rival Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Montana

Republican Sen. Steve Daines faces down the state's Democratic governor Steve Bullock. After saying he wasn't interested in running for the Senate, Bullock changed his mind after a failed bid for the presidential nomination.

South Carolina

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham defends his seat against Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison in a race that has unexpectedly been polling closely. Harrison smashed fundraising records, allowing him to advertise aggressively to unseat Graham, who has become a close ally and staunch defender of Trump.

Texas

Sen. John Cornyn is favored in the historically red state, but Democrat MJ Hegar is hoping for strong Democratic turnout to power her to victory.

Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell is the heavy favorite to fend off Democrat Amy McGrath in this cash-rich race.