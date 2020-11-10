Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden on his win

A small but growing group of prominent Republicans have broken with President Donald Trump and the rest of their party in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their election victory.

Trump has refused to concede the race, and the vast majority of Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have yet to acknowledge the Democrats' win.

Here are the Republicans who have publicly congratulated the president-elect and vice president-elect.

Senators

Mitt Romney of Utah extended his congratulations to both the president-elect and vice president-elect on behalf of himself and his wife, Ann, in a statement on Twitter: "We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character," Romney wrote. "We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."

Susan Collins of Maine released a statement congratulating Biden and Harris on their "apparent victory," but also acknowledging Trump's efforts to question the election results. She urged patience during the vote count, saying "The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year."

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska released a congratulatory statement in which she said she will be ready to work with their administration. "While we may not always agree, I will work with them to do what is right for Alaska — just as I will continue to emphasize collaboration and bipartisanship with my colleagues in a narrowly divided Senate," Murkowski wrote.

Ben Sasse of Nebraska extended congratulations on behalf of himself and his wife, Melissa, according to the Omaha World-Herald. "Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation," Sasse said.

Representatives

Fred Upton of Michigan raised his hand to work with the president-elect and both sides of the aisle in Congress," saying, "We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling." Upton quoted Fredrick Douglass in his statement, writing, "I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong."

Francis Rooney of Florida congratulated Biden on a "successful campaign" and called for all Americans "to come together to support" him. Rooney urged bipartisanship, saying "our nation will only be successful if the new admin is."

Will Hurd of Texas wished the president-elect good luck and urged Americans to come together and "respect the decision" of the voters. "More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground," he said. "I hope the president-elect can embody this."

Tom Reed of New York extended his congratulations "out of respect and deference to the moment" after calling for transparency in vote counts. "We are ready to come together, work as one and help all Americans through the difficult times ahead," he said.

Paul Mitchell of Michigan released a statement congratulating both Biden and Harris on a "hard-fought" campaign. "America now looks to you to lead our country and unite us for the common good," he said.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois offered congratulations on behalf of himself and his wife, Sofia. "Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not."

Governors

Charlie Baker of Massachusetts congratulated the president-elect and vice president on their victory after a "long and divisive campaign." "It is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation."

Phil Scott of Vermont congratulated the next president and vice president on their historic moment, saying it is his "greatest hope that they will be successful in uniting our country and leading us forward through these difficult times." "The voters have spoken," Scott said. "It is now up to all of us to rise above the anger and divisiveness and to turn our focus to common humanity and love of family, freedom and country. This is what real leadership would call on us to do — win or lose."

Governor-elect Spencer Cox of Utah extended "heart-felt congratulations" on behalf of himself and his wife Abby. "Thank you for your commitment to unite us all," Cox said. "We pray for you and promise to work with you to benefit the people of Utah."

Notable Republicans

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, released a statement congratulating her "dear friend" Biden and Harris after endorsing them in September. "Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger America," McCain said. "I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future."

Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, tweeted his congratulations, saying he will be praying for the president-elect and his success. "Now is the time to heal deep wounds," Bush said. "Many are counting on you to lead the way."

John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio who endorsed Biden, congratulated the president-elect on Twitter. "I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country," he said.

Former President George W. Bush also extended his "warm congratulations" to Biden, becoming the most prominent Republican to do so. In his statement, Bush said he spoke to the president-elect and thanked him for his "patriotic" victory speech, and also called Harris to congratulate her on her historic election. "I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The president-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can."