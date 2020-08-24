RNC 2020: Echoing Trump, Sen. Tim Scott to say Democrats want 'fundamentally different America'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will try to kick-start his flagging re-election campaign as Republicans begin their national convention Monday night with an effort to depict Democrats as a threat to America.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who gained national attention when they pointed guns as Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home, will argue "radical leftists" are trying to take over America.

“Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," they will say, according to Trump's campaign.

The McCloskeys are one strand in the backdrop for Trump's convention: an America in turmoil. The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage after a summer punctuated by protests calling for an end to racial injustice. This week, the nation is also grappling with duel natural threats from wildfires in California and a pair of hurricanes in the Gulf.

The president enters his convention trailing rival Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, and he faces a torrent of criticism for his administration's handling of the pandemic. This week's convention will be his most aggressive attempt yet to turn the national sentiment in his favorite.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is expected to use his Monday night speech to try to appeal to minority voters, a group Trump has struggled with.

Scott will touch on Trump’s work on behalf of Black Americans “to clean up Joe Biden’s mess,” and how the Democrats are campaigning on a “cultural revolution” for a “fundamentally different America,” according to excerpts released by the Trump campaign.

Trump is scheduled to make an appearance every night, ending with his formal acceptance speech on Thursday, the final night of the convention.

Trump will seek to highlight his personal interactions with voters, a senior administration official told reporters traveling with the president on the flight to Washington on Monday.

The campaign has also said they will feature people from different parts of the country who have been positively impacted by Trump’s policies.

“I think you’ll see a lot more of the personal side from the people who know him best,” the official said.

Democrats hosted their convention last week, conducting the event almost entirely remotely and receiving high praise for the production value. Republicans will feature taped videos, but conclude each night with a more traditional format featuring a series of speakers on a single stage.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will argue that Democrats spoke “very little about what they actually plan to do” at their convention and will cast their policies as “radical.”

The Republicans decided to forgo a new party platform this year and instead passed a resolution to leave in place their 2016 platform.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are also expected to speak live Monday night from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a federal building just a few blocks from the White House.

Washington's coronavirus guidelines limit events to 50 people, but federal buildings are exempt.

Trump kicked off the RNC with an unexpected stop Monday morning in Charlotte, the city that was scheduled to host the convention before the pandemic scuttled the event. Delegates met Monday for an in-person roll-call vote to formally nominate Trump as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. The president spoke for more than an hour during his surprise appearance.

Each day of the RNC has a different theme, with Monday’s being “Land of the Promise.” Similar to the Democrats, Monday night will feature a mix of live speeches and taped videos.

Some of Trump’s most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill will also participate in Monday's events, including Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

