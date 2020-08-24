RNC meets in Charlotte to officially nominate Trump

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHARLOTTE — Republican delegates are meeting in a scaled-down convention Monday morning to officially nominate President Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate against Joe Biden in the November election.

"We are obviously disappointed we could not hold this event in the same way we had originally planned," Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said as she gaveled in the convention.

Just 336 delegates gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center, six from each state and territory, for the state-by-state roll call.

Delegates were instructed to wear a mask around the convention center and attendees were asked to get tested for the coronavirus before traveling to Charlotte. Each person was to receive another test upon arrival.

North Carolina officials granted the RNC an exception to the 10-person cap on indoor activities. Just a few reporters were invited to the convention floor in an effort to promote social distancing.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both expected to be in North Carolina on Monday, but it is unclear if they will stop by the RNC.

The Charlotte convention, once expected to draw thousands of people to the city, was forced to dramatically shrink after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Trump, intent on holding an in-person convention, announced in June he would move the RNC to Jacksonville, Fla., after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to guarantee that Republicans could hold a full-scale and unrestricted convention.

The Jacksonville plans were ultimately scrapped as the virus in Florida worsened. Republicans eventually settled on holding just the procedural portion of the convention in Charlotte. The bulk of the events, including the high-profile primetime speeches, will take place in Washington.

Ignoring complaints about potential ethics violations, Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday night.