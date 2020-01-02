Trump campaign raises $46M last quarter as Sanders, Biden and Yang smash previous records

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced Thursday it raised $46 million in the three months that ended Dec. 31, while three of his Democratic rivals smashed their previous 2020 fundraising records.
The Trump campaign said its fourth quarter total was its best of the 2020 cycle so far, topping its prior high of $41 million. The campaign ended 2019 with more than $102 million on hand.
"The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut," Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in the race for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and businessman Andrew Yang each bested their previous 2020 campaign fundraising records in the fourth quarter, their campaigns said Thursday. Later Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he, too, brought in his highest total yet over a quarter during the 2020 cycle.
Sanders' campaign said he raised $34.5 million, an increase of more than $9 million over his third-quarter haul and nearly double what he raised during the second quarter of last year.
The Vermont senator's total for the last three months of 2019 was higher than that for other Democratic presidential candidates in a fundraising quarter in this election.
His campaign will report that the $34.5 million came from 1.8 million individual donations, with half of it raised in December alone. The average donation was $18.53.
Ahead of the announcement, the Sanders campaign sent a note to supporters touting having hit 5 million individual donations — a number that his prior presidential bid in 2016 did not hit until after Super Tuesday.
Biden announced on Twitter he raised $22.7 million in the fourth quarter, his best fundraising quarter to date after bringing in $15 million in the third quarter and $21.5 million during the second.
Meanwhile, Yang's campaign said Thursday that he raised more than $16.5 million during the 4th quarter, topping his previous best of $10 million in the third quarter. The campaign said its highest single-day haul came Tuesday, with donors contributing more than $1.3 million.
The average donation was $30, the Yang campaign said.
The campaign for another contender for the Democratic nomination, Pete Buttigieg, said Wednesday that it brought in $24.7 million in donations in the last quarter of 2019, just missing his high mark of $24.8 million during the second quarter of the year.