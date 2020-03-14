Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucuses, NBC News projects

The Vermont senator took four delegates, but Biden still holds a big lead.
Image: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks about coronavirus in Burlington
Bernie Sanders speaks about coronavirus in Burlington, Vermont, on March 12, 2020.Caleb Kenna / Reuters

By Zach Haberman

Bernie Sanders wins the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses over rival Joe Biden, NBC News projects.

The Vermont senator had 84 votes, topping Biden, who received 48 votes on Saturday in the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean. Because it is a territory and not a state, Northern Mariana Islands residents are not able to vote in the general election.

'We are in this together': Sanders discusses response to coronavirus outbreak

March 12, 202001:50

Sanders picked up four of the six delegates up for grabs, but Biden still holds a 860 to 706 lead to secure the Democratic nomination.

The two will face off Sunday night in the first head-to-head debate of the campaign cycle. The debate was originally supposed to take place in Phoenix, but was moved to Washington, D.C., over fears of the coronavirus.

