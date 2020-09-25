Schumer's plan to beat Trump: 'Kick his 'effin ass and we will win'

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., got fired up Thursday during a phone banking event for Joe Biden's presidential campaign and told volunteers to kick President Donald Trump’s "effin ass."

"The way to stop him from stealing this election is beat him in a landslide. Kick his 'effin ass and we will win. We will win," Schumer said at the beginning of the event that included members of the Biden campaign and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Schumer said that he doesn't believe the gravest threat to American democracy is from a foreign country like China or leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The gravest threat to democracy is Donald Trump, plain and simple," said Schumer, 69, who added that the 2020 election is the most important one during his lifetime.

The Democratic leader also referenced Trump's refusal twice in the last two days to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a co-founder of the Progressives Caucus in the House, also spoke to volunteers before phone-banking began.

Schumer and Jayapal highlighted issues they believe are on the ballot in November, given the latest Supreme Court developments following the death last week of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They said they are health care, women's rights, voting rights and rights for the LGBTQ community.