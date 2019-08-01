Breaking News Emails
By Nigel Chiwaya and Jiachuan Wu
Everyone trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls, but who actually wants to go after him Wednesday night?
Sen. Kamala Harris got a boost in the polls after taking on Biden in the first debate in June. With several candidates languishing, there is an obvious attraction to targeting Biden again.
The graphic below shows how many times each candidate attacks another candidate, as well as the total number of times they attack President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, and the “ultra rich.”
Live updates, fact checks and analysis from Night Two of the second Democratic debate.