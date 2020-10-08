Second presidential debate will be virtual after Trump's Covid-19 infection

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the second presidential debate, set for next week, will now take place virtually as President Donald Trump battles Covid-19.

The debate will still take place in the form of a town hall, but Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will participate remotely. Moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN will be located at the venue which was slated to host the debate, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The president first showed symptoms for the virus last Thursday, according to the White House, which was 14 days prior to the debate. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems and 20 days in severe cases.

Earlier this week, Biden signaled that if Trump was still contagious, the debate may not take place as planned.

"I don't know what exactly the rules are gonna be and I'm not sure that what President Trump is all about now — I don't know what his status is," Biden told reporters. "I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed which is necessary at the time."

Earlier that day, Trump tweeted he was "looking forward" to the debate.

The president's doctors have said he is recovering, though he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases.

So far, 23 people close to the White House and three Republican senators have tested positive for the virus in the days surrounding Trump first showing symptoms.