Feb. 6, 2019, 7:10 AM GMT By Ben Kamisar

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night said she will announce whether she is running for president in 2020 during an event this coming Sunday.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Klobuchar invited supporters to Minneapolis to hear her decision.

"Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis," Klobuchar said, smiling. "It's going to be a little cold, 20 degrees. Wear warm clothes ... Then you'll find out my decision."

Klobuchar answered the question after being pressed by Maddow, who pointed to a recent Politico report that Klobuchar is traveling to Iowa later this month and to a Minneapolis Star-Tribune report that a former aide had filed a permit for a large event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota senator would be the first major candidate in the race from the Midwest to officially declare her candidacy. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has said he is strongly considering running and is currently on a so-called listening tour of early primary states.

Klobuchar would also be the fourth woman in the Senate to seek the Democratic nomination, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts expected to formally announce her bid on Saturday.