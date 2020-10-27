CONCORD, N.C. — Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week.

The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, given several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid.

Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find.

His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media.

And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year.

Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event in honor of Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship.

Since then, the two candidates in a race on track to be the most expensive Senate in U.S. history have taken vastly different approaches to their campaigns. Cunningham has largely avoided public events and the media, keeping his focus on the virus and health care.

Tillis, on the other hand, has made a point of being out in public. He's appeared with President Donald Trump and other high-profile Republicans, using whatever opportunity he can to highlight what he argues is a lack of transparency from Cunningham.

"More importantly than anything, he’s broken our trust," Tillis said of Cunningham while campaigning with Pence on Tuesday in Greensboro. "He’s run on a campaign of trust and honor. Now we know he’s not been truthful to his family and to his voters and he’s not been honorable to the very uniform that he wears."

While both parties hoped that their opponent’s missteps would lead to their undoing, the race has remained surprisingly stable, with Cunningham consistently polling a few points ahead of Tillis, usually within the margin of error.

A Washington Post/ABC poll conducted between Oct. 12 -17 found Cunningham leading with 49 percent of likely voters, compared to Tillis' 47 percent. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 points.

In conversations with voters in North Carolina, many expressed negative attitudes about both Senate candidates, but said that their personal feelings would not influence their vote. Rather, the national electoral environment and the presidential race was driving their choice.

"I’ve already voted for Trump," said James Hatley, 76, from Concord, a Charlotte exurb where Democrats are hoping to cut into the president’s nearly 20 point margin from 2016.

"I’m not much of a fan of Tillis, perhaps they were all being too carefree about the virus. But I voted for him too because I’m not a liberal."

Doris Hatley, 73, James’ wife, who also voted early for Trump, said she was frustrated with Tillis for publicly criticizing the president earlier on in his term, such as when he wrote an op-ed opposing Trump’s plan to fund his signature border wall.

Hatley said she was initially open to finding another Republican to fill Tillis’ seat, but was left with few options after his only primary challenger dropped out at then end of 2019.

"Tillis is just okay. But I was on my iPad the other night, I'm addicted to that thing, and I was reading something about '11 reasons why Christians should vote Trump,'" said Doris Hatley. "And so that sums it up. I'm Christian and I'm conservative and I voted Republican on all of the ballots."

Similarly, many Democrats say that despite their own feelings about marital infidelity, Cunningham's indiscretions would not impact their vote for him.

"Tillis has to go, Trump has to go," said Sam Henry, 51, laughing off the suggestion that the revelations about Cunningham might change her mind.

Political watchers in North Carolina say that it will probably be up to the top of the ticket to determine which Senate candidate comes out ahead.

"I'm betting if Biden wins, Cunningham wins. If Trump wins, Tillis wins," said Pope McCorkle, a longtime North Carolina Democratic consultant who now runs Duke University’s Polis Center for Politics, adding that Trump had "lowered the bar" on the impact of a political sex scandal.

Carter Wrenn, a Republican political consultant in the state who advised Tillis primary challenger Garland Tucker, said he thought voters from both parties will be more than willing to overlook any issues they may have about the candidates given that the balance of the Senate could easily hinge on North Carolina.

"There's a group of Republicans out there that aren't enthusiastic about Tillis. But at the end of the day, if their other choice is a Democratic Senate, it's not that difficult," he said. "But I'm inclined to think that this race is a coin toss."

Biden polls about 2.4 points ahead of Trump in North Carolina, according to averages of the state, which mostly mirrors the Senate race polls.

Both parties have privately expressed some optimism about their ability to drag their Senate candidate over the finish line.

"I think Tillis is getting back in this one because his opponent ended up having more affairs than you’re allowed to have at one time," Trump told donors at a private fundraiser last week in Nashville ahead of his final debate, according to a report from the Washington Post.

During a campaign stop in the Raleigh area with Biden last week, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was caught on a hot mic by a local TV station acknowledging that Cunningham's infidelity had caused him some trouble. Still, he said he remained hopeful.

"We’re going to all get across the line," Cooper said to Biden. "I think Cal’s going to get across the line, too. I know that’s frustrating. We’ll get it across."

In the final days of the race, neither campaign is backing down from their efforts to capitalize on the other's perceived weakness.

Tillis has run ads casting doubt on Cunningham’s trustworthiness, trying to cut against the image of an Army officer who weeded out corrupt military contractors in Iraq.

"The Code of Military Justice. All soldiers live by it. Just like the oath we all take," veterans narrating one video ad for Tillis say. "Cal Cunningham violated his oath when he had an affair with another soldier’s wife."

On Friday, Tillis tweeted a video from a local news station showing a reporter sitting next to an empty chair and stating: "We continue to reach out to the Cunningham campaign and offer an open invitation for Cal Cunningham to sit down with us for a one-on-one interview, an invitation so far he continues to decline."

Cunningham released a new ad over the weekend accusing Tillis of trying to distract from his own record.

"Thom Tillis is desperately attacking my personal life because he doesn’t want to talk about his own record. Thousands of families without health care, unfordable prescriptions and a relentless effort to take away coverage from people with preexisting conditions," Cunningham says in the ad. "It may be my name on the ballot, but it’s your health care."

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for the Tillis campaign, said Cunningham's ad was evidence that the scandal was having an impact on the race, regardless of what the polls showed.

"It won’t work. North Carolinians know a fraud when they see one and no amount of last-minute, panicked TV ads can change the fact that Cunningham’s lies, hypocrisy and breach of the Military Code Of Justice will lead to his demise on November 3rd," Romeo said in a statement.

Rachel Petri, a spokesperson for the Cunningham campaign, said that Tillis was relying on "desperate, personal attacks" because he could not defend "botching the COVID-19 response."

Democrats point to the virtual events that Cunningham has held to push back on the suggestion that he is hiding from the press.

But Cunningham has not willingly answered media questions in weeks.

When he stopped by a local TV station at an unannounced in-person appearance at a barber shop last week, Cunningham did not engage on questions about his scandal.

"I’ve said what I’m going to say about personal matters," Cunningham responded. "I think the voters of North Carolina want me talking with them about the things that are leading them to vote which are about how we get the economy moving, how we deal with the health care challenges."