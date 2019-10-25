Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico in Los Angeles in mid-December, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, were not able to specify an exact date for the debate. The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in December 2018 that the party wanted to host 12 debates — six in 2019 and six in 2020, with the last happening in April.
The field for the Democratic presidential nomination remains deep, with nine candidates having qualified for the upcoming sixth debate, according to an unofficial NBC News tally. That debate is scheduled for Nov. 20 and will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
Viewership for the debates has remained elevated compared to previous election cycles.
While the DNC has not released the polling and fundraising requirements to make the sixth debate, the bar is expected to continue to rise. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both lead in some key polls. After them, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the clear top four candidates.