LOS ANGELES — The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico in Los Angeles in mid-December, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, were not able to specify an exact date for the debate. The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in December 2018 that the party wanted to host 12 debates — six in 2019 and six in 2020, with the last happening in April.
Viewership for the debates has remained elevated compared to previous election cycles.
The field for the Democratic presidential nomination remains deep, with nine candidates appearing to have qualified for the upcoming fifth debate, according to an unofficial NBC News tally. That debate is scheduled for Nov. 20 and will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
The DNC has stepped up the polling and fundraising thresholds for candidates to qualify for the December debate, Politico first reported Friday. While an incremental update from the thresholds governing November's debate, the additional criteria will make it even more difficult for the candidates lagging fundraising and struggling to rise in the polls to reach the stage.
In a press release, the DNC said that candidates "must demonstrate broad-based support by meeting both a grassroots fundraising requirement and one of two polling requirements." To make the stage, candidates must reach at least 4 percent in at least four DNC-approved national or early voting state polls, or, alternatively, receive 6 percent or more support in at least two approved single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada.
Additionally, candidates must boast at least 200,000 unique donations overall, and a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
The deadline to qualify is December 12 at 11:59 p.m., the DNC said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both lead in some key polls. After them, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the clear top four candidates.