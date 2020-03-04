Super Tuesday Exit Polls: Nearly 3 in 10 voters decided in last few days

Almost 3 in 10 Democratic primary voters in Super Tuesday states decided who to vote for in the last few days, according to early results from NBC News exit polls in 12 states.
Ten percent of Democratic Super Tuesday voters say they made their decision on Tuesday, with another 19 percent deciding over the past few days. Twenty-six percent said they made their decision in the last month, while 43 percent made their mind up before then, according to the early data.
Those results come on the heels of a flurry of activity in the Democratic presidential nominating contest over the past several days.
Vice President Joe Biden's commanding victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary prompted a flood of endorsements to come his way, including from two of Biden's former Democratic presidential hopefuls, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
But it's unclear whether that late movement will be enough to blunt the rise of Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who comes into Tuesday as the delegate leader and hopes to expand on that lead with strong showings in California and Texas.
Results reported here reflect data combined from NBC News Exit Poll surveys conducted in 12 of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday (Ala., Calif., Colo., Maine, Mass., Minn., N.C., Okla., Tenn., Texas, Vt., and Va.). Results are weighted to reflect differences in the sizes of state electorates. The numbers will update as more exit poll data comes in.
The early round of exit polls show that nonwhite voters make up almost 40 percent of the electorate across those 12 states — white voters so far appear to be 62 percent of the electorate, while Hispanics make up 18 percent of the electorate, black voters 14 percent and Asian voters 3 percent.
Almost two-thirds of the Super Tuesday electorate, 64 percent, are voters 45 and older. Thirty-six percent are between the ages of 18 and 44.
Liberal voters make up 62 percent of the electorate, with 26 percent of the total electorate identifying as very liberal and 36 percent identifying as somewhat liberal. Thirty-seven percent of the Super Tuesday electorate in those 12 states identify as moderate or conservative.
As Democratic voters decide whether to annoint Sanders, who considers himself a democratic socialist, their standard-bearer, Democratic voters in California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas all view socialism more favorably than unfavorably.