Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for President

Taylor Swift made Joe Biden "The Man" she's voting for this November.

Swift endorsed the democratic nominee on Twitter on Wednesday.

"So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate," Swift said to her more than 87 million followers. "Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot."

She spoke to V Magazine's Thought Leaders Issue and wished that her vote for the Biden-Harris ticket will help start the nation's "healing process."

Swift said Biden's message is one of healing and that it advocates for women, the LGBTQ community, and people of color.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she told the magazine.

Swift has previously stayed out of politics, in fear of isolating her audience. But in 2018, Swift made her political debut when she endorsed former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, in the Senate race against Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Bredesen lost the race, but Swift remained politically vocal since.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she said in 2018 on social media. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

In August, the "Blank Space" artist criticized President Donald Trump and the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," Swift said in an Aug. 15 tweet. "Request a ballot early. Vote early."

Joe Biden thanked Swift for her endorsement on Twitter and added: "Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?"