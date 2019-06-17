Breaking News Emails
When Joe Biden jumped into the presidential race in April, one of his competitors, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, said the former vice president gets the economic problems facing Americans in the middle of the country.
Ryan told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle the former vice president understands how blue collar workers are struggling, a problem Ryan said he gets as well. But, the congressman said he thinks he's the one with answers for those problems, not Biden.
Referring to a clip of Biden speaking about the problems facing Rust Belt workers, Ryan said he'd be "talking about the issues that are important and talking about the anxiety the vice president just mentioned," but would be the one who will have "innovative solutions," including creating "an industrial policy in the United States."