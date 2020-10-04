Top Trump campaign official ridicules Joe Biden's mask-wearing after president, allies infected

A top adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday ridiculed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's mask-wearing even as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with Covid-19.

Speaking with ABC's "This Week," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller was asked about Trump's comments on masks at Tuesday's debate. Trump ridiculed Biden for frequently wearing a mask in public and defended having large rallies with many maskless attendees.

"I don't wear masks like him every time you see him he's got a mask," Trump said. "He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Miller claimed the campaign "hasn't been cavalier at all" about the virus, pointing to temperature checks and mask giveaways, but criticized Biden for his frequent mask-wearing.

"Too often he has used it as a prop," he said. "Mask is very important but even if he ... he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and he could still have the mask on. That's not gonna change anything that's out there."

"We can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives," Miller said, mentioning what's been a Republican point of mockery of Biden for holding virtual events during the pandemic. "We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on. ... You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time."

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Miller also defended the president’s decision to travel to a campaign fundraiser in New Jersey after learning that another top aide had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Anybody around the president is tested, not only tested for Covid with the rapid test but they also have their temperature checked. At any of these events folks are kept back from him by six feet, that’s the update from the fundraiser they had. So people aren’t getting that close to the president,” Miller said.

An ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that 72 percent of Americans felt Trump did not take the risk of catching Covid-19 seriously enough or take the appropriate precautions for his own health.

White House officials and Trump advisors have provided conflicting messages on the president's health since he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. First lady Melania Trump and other prominent Republican officials have also tested positive for the virus in recent days.