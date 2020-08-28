Trolling Trump, Biden campaign claims 'Keep America Great' domain

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s campaign has purchased the web domain that spells out President Donald Trump’s re-election slogan “Keep America Great” and filled the site with what it says are Trump's broken promises.

The 2020 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted a link to KeepAmericaGreat.com on Thursday night, writing, “Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created. Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we're facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken.”

Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we're facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken https://t.co/JzjZu7KKRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

The website lists a number of promises Trump had made that the Biden campaign says he hasn’t delivered on.

On the coronavirus, for example, the website says Trump claimed that “like a miracle - it will disappear.” But the site claims the president “failed to meaningfully address the pandemic, and his relative inaction has led to nearly six months of economic chaos, millions of lost jobs, and 180,000 American lives lost - with no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight.”

The site says users can sign up to “stay up to date on President Trump’s failures.” It also displays the Biden-Harris campaign logo and says the website was paid for by the Biden campaign.

Trump announced that Keep America Great would be his re-election slogan before the formal launch of his campaign last year.