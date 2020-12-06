Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani has Covid

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has led the president's efforts to overturn last month's election, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani, serving as Trump's lawyer, has crisscrossed the country in recent days pushing his client’s still-unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.