Trump to attack Biden as 'extreme' in RNC speech

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will focus his Republican National Convention speech Thursday on attacking Joe Biden, according to excerpts of his address.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump will say, according to excerpts of the speech from his campaign.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."

Politico first obtained the speech excerpts.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Trump would make the case that Biden is an “empty shell of a candidate" and "a Trojan horse” controlled by the far-left of the party.

Murtaugh also said that viewers could expect Trump to share a more uplifting and optimistic view of the country, that the campaign argues was absent from last week’s Democratic convention.

Trump will say: "The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

“This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor,” the president will continue.

Trump will also touch on Hurricane Laura and the recent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Murtaugh.

The campaign did not say whether Trump would mention Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Kenosha police.

"We believe that if the election were held today the president would be re-elected," Murtaugh said.